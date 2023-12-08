Investors pocket N45.8bn as Nigeria’s stock market ends week in bullish zone

Investors at the Nigerian capital market took home N45.8 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the rise in market capitalization to N39,148.84 trillion from N39, 102.97 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also increased by 83.8 basis points to 71,541.74 from 71,457.92 recorded the previous trading day.

However, the market turnover decreased to N7.21 billion from N7.47 billion.

22 stocks advanced, 34 declined and 61 others remained unchanged in 5,747 deals.

MULTIVERSE topped the gainers’ list with a +9.95% rise in share price to close at N9.39 from the previous N8.54 per share.

INFINITY’s share price was up by 9.94% to close at N1.77 as against the N1.61 the previous day.

PZ ended trading at N25.60 per share as against the previous N23.30.

FBNH led the losers’ table with a -10% drop in share price followed by MRS which shed N10.95 to close at N99.00 against the N109.95 recorded the previous day.

LEARN AFRICA’s price was down by -9.82 percent to close at N3.03 as against the N3.36 posted the previous day.

In terms of volume, REGALINS traded 70.18 million shares in 11 deals followed by MBENEFIT which traded 67.2 million shares in 39 deals.

UACN traded 50.3 million shares in 42 deals to complete the top three in this category.

On the value chart, Airtel Africa raked in N1.951 billion in 12 deals followed by NB with N1.059 billion in 131 deals.

UACN made N772 million in 42 deals in today’s trading.

