Business
Naira continues yoyo movement, crashes to all-time low of N1, 099.05/$1 in official market
The Naira crossed the N1,000 mark to reach an all-time low of N1,099.05/$1 on Friday, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window has shown.
This represents a significant 23.29% or N255.98 drop in valuation compared to its previous closing rate.
The Nigerian currency had on Thursday rebounded to close at N843.07/$1 at the official market.
However, the domestic currency closed at N1, 099.05/$1 at the close of business on Friday to raise concerns about its impact on the economy as the festive season approaches.
Similarly, the naira depreciated marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially.
READ ALSO: Naira’s up and down continues, plunges to new low of N951.22/$1 at official market
The exchange rate depreciated by 0.69%, quoted at N1190/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1193.56/$1.
The story was not different for the British pound as the naira lost some ground to the Pound to crash to N1,480/£1 as against the rate of N1,460/£1 recorded on Thursday.
The Euro closed flat at ₦1,250/€1 same as Thursday while the naira also closed flat against the Canadian dollar at N910/CA$1 it did on Thursday.
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...