275,000bpd restored as NNPCL brokers peace between TotalEnergies and PENGASSAN

A total of 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production at TotalEnergies, after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) brokered a peace deal between the company and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Sunday.

Both unions have, therefore, agreed to suspend ongoing strike leading to immediate restoration of oil production at the facility.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held in Abuja, and chaired by the NNPCL Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the parties agreed to resolve their dispute within an agreed framework.

Others at the meeting were members of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti, and the Deputy Managing Director of TotalEnergies, Victor Bandele.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State had last week accused TotalEnergies of unfair labour practices against its members.

Members of PENGASSAN in TotalEnergies on Wednesday protested the anti-labour practices in the company at its office in Port Harcourt.

They also faulted the disengagement of some workers by the company’s management without due process.

The communiqué read: “Following a peace deal brokered on Sunday, November 12, 2023, by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) between the Management of TotalEnergies, operator of the NNPC / TotalEnergies JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the unions have agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to immediate restoration of 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production.”

In his remark at the meeting, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, said: “Today we have been able to reach an agreement and for the virtue of this agreement, we as PENGASSAN, are committed to every letter in this agreement, and we have resolved that we will be restoring normalcy across all offices and field locations effective immediately. We will communicate to our members to resume work immediately.”

