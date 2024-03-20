News
PENGASSAN urges South-West Govs to implement minimum wage, prioritize social spending
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Lagos Zone, has called on South-West governors to expedite the implementation of the minimum wage.
In a statement issued on Tuesday to the governors of Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Kwara, Oyo and Ondo states, Comrade Eyam Abeng, the Zonal Chairman, urged swift action on the minimum wage.
The statement also highlighted the need for effective distribution of palliative materials and a shift in focus for the increased Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation. PENGASSAN advocated for channeling these funds towards verifiable, visible, and sustainable socio-economic projects.
The report specifies these projects as affordable healthcare delivery, infrastructural development, quality education, and enhanced security of life and property.
Comrade Abeng acknowledged the significant challenges faced by Nigerians, including the recent subsidy removal and naira devaluation. He emphasized the negative impact these factors have had on members’ salaries and purchasing power. Despite these hardships, the statement concludes with PENGASSAN’s commitment to “making our Zone an enviable one.”
He said, “We call on our respective state governors (Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Kwara, Oyo and Ondo) to rapidly implement the minimum wages, ensure effective distribution of palliative materials and increased FAAC allocation be channelled towards verifiable, visible and sustainable socio-economic projects such as affordable healthcare delivery, infrastructural development, quality education and enhanced security of life and properties.
“Despite the enormous challenges in the country, especially with the subsidy removal and floating of the naira, which has seriously impacted negatively on our members take home pay and continue to erode their purchasing power, we are forging ahead to making our Zone an enviable one.”
