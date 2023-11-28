IPOB condemns ‘wicked destruction of Igbo property in Lagos’, ‘criminal silence of Ohanaeze, S’East govs’

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has condemned what it termed the “wicked destruction of Igbo property in Lagos”, and alleged “criminal silence of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South-East governors and National Assembly members from the zone”.

The pro-Biafra group which stated this in a statement on Monday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also called on Igbo people in the diaspora to come back and invest in their homeland.

He said the destruction of property belonging to Igbo people was a calculated economic sabotage targeted against Ndigbo who are busy developing other regions in Nigeria instead of going home to develop theirs.

“We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, condemn the calculated economic sabotage targeted against Ndigbo by the Lagos State Government, and the silence of the South East governors, Ohaaneze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from South-East,” Powerful said.

“The criminal silence of Igbo leaders shows that they are either cowards or tacitly in support of economic sabotage against Ndigbo, an act any responsible person must condemn.

“What has put Igbo political leaders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in this docile and cowardly situation is that they can’t unanimously condemn the ethnic profiling and systemic destruction of Igbo assets by the Lagos State government.

“Why are these men afraid of defending Ndigbo in their so-called one Nigeria they claim to be a part of and desperately working to protect?

“The Igbo politicians, governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide leaders, traditional rulers, businessmen and religious leaders should have a meeting to discuss how to secure Igbo businessmen and investments in Lagos State.

“Yoruba groups and politicians are together for this against Ndigbo in Lagos State. Our people must, therefore, take a stand against these actions against Ndigbo by the Lagos State government and their collaborators.

“The same wind that blew in the 1960s that forced Biafrans to declare the Independent State of Biafra from the damnable Republic of Nigeria is blowing again.

“As Ndigbo in the North are systemically and silently being killed and at the same time, private residences and market places of Ndigbo in Lagos State are being demolished and forcefully taken over by the state government, we urge Ndigbo to be on alert.

“Nigeria will not survive this renewed Igbophobia and ethnic annihilation agenda against Ndigbo. As successive governments in Nigeria try hard to suffocate Ndigbo, Nigeria will gradually descend into the abyss while Ndigbo and Biafrans will continue to triumph.

“With the level of silence among Yoruba governors, Afenifere leaders and their politicians show that they are together in this fight against Ndigbo in Lagos. Sadly, Igbo leaders are mute over this insult to Ndigbo.

“With what the Lagos government is doing against Ndigbo and the criminal silence of South-West governors, is there any clear indication that the Yoruba are friends of Ndigbo?

“If the Lagos State government can be so wicked and cruel to destroy the property of Ndigbo at this time, it is a demonstration that they don’t want Ndigbo in their region. That goes a long way to show that the federalism that Nigeria claims to practice is a fraud.

“If Ndigbo, as an ethnic group in the so-called one Nigeria, can be profiled and targeted for human and economic annihilation in the Northern and Western Nigeria, then there is no basis for coexistence in one country. Those Biafrans who blamed IPoB for seeking the Biafra Referendum can see that IPoB has always been right.

“We in IPOB are urging the Ndigbo people that are developing other regions in Nigeria to think home and bring their investments home.”

