AGF challenges states to grant financial autonomy to judiciary

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), on Tuesday urged governors to establish financial autonomy for the judiciary.

He said that they may use the Constitution’s modifications to further grow their economies.

Fagbemi stated this at the Body of Attorneys General (BOSAG) conference and meeting of the General Council of the Bar held in Abuja.

He noted that the amendments were effected through the Fifth Alteration Numbers 15, 16 and 17 Acts of 2023.

The changes gave states more authority over prisons, railroads, and the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

The AGF said: “In the light of these constitutional changes, it has become imperative for states of the federation to take maximum benefit of these constitutional alterations by developing their legal and policy frameworks on these legislative items.

“The effectiveness and functionality of the justice system have a direct effect on the overall development, stability and sustainability of any society.

“I urge my distinguished colleagues to ensure the full implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary across our states as provided for under Section 121(3)&(4) of the Constitution, as a mark of our true and holistic commitment to the ideals of democracy and good governance.

“We should in this regard seek to robustly build the capacities of the Judiciary, both in terms of personnel and infrastructure, particularly by investing in technologies that are necessary to automate vital aspects of our court operations and ultimately implement a digital justice delivery system.”

