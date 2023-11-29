ONDO CRISIS: Speaker reveals Tinubu asked for Aiyedatiwa’s resignation letter

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, has revealed that as part of efforts at ending the political crisis in the state, President Bola Tinubu had asked the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to tender an undated resignation letter.

And deapite moves by President Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve the political crisis currently rocking governance in that state, the issues seem to be piling up by the day as the state Assembly has demanded the resignation letter of the Aiyedatiwa, as proposed by the president

The House held its first plenary session on Tuesday after meeting with Tinubu in Abuja last Friday, and warned against violating the resolutions of the meeting with the lawmakers and other stakeholders over the lingering crisis in the state.

Oladiji, while addressing the legislators, disclosed that part of the resolutions reached at the meeting with Tinubu was that Aiyedatiwa was asked to write an undated resignation letter and submit it to the president.

Oladiji explained that the president had appointed him, the Secretary of the State Government (SSG), Mrs Oladunni Odu, and the state Chairman of the APC to monitor compliance with the resolutions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me present to the good people of Ondo State, the resolutions reached after the meeting of representatives of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, members of the National Assembly from Ondo State and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress with His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the leadership of our great part, that all parties shall embrace peace, that status quo be maintained by all parties, that all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties,” the Speaker said.

“We, as elected representatives of the people, have only acted within the precinct of the mandate freely given to us by our constituents.

“We have demonstrated courage when the occasion demanded it. We asked questions when there was cause for us, to do.

Narrating the outcome of the meeting with Tinubu, the Speaker said parts of the resolution were “that there will be no dissolution of the State Executive Council;

“that an undated letter of resignation must be written and signed by the deputy governor and submitted to the president; that the party leadership and structures remained intact;

“that the House of Assembly leadership remained intact and that Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as deputy governor.”

