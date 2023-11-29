Tight security at National Assembly as Tinubu expected to present 2024 budget

Security has been tightened at the National Assembly Complex as President Bola Tinubu prepares to present the 2024 budget estimates to a joint session of the the Senate and the House of Representatives today at 11am.

More armed policemen were drafted to the entrances to the complex which are Main (MOPOL) Gate, the Villa Gate and the Annex Gates of the National Assembly.

Anyone without accreditation is not allowed through.

The usual hustle and bustle associated with the National Assembly was absent with the restriction of human and vehicular traffic.

