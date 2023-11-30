Ondo dep gov, Aiyedatiwa, returns to office after three months, to preside over Exco meeting

The embattled Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, wil on Thursday, preside over the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting following his resumption on Wednesday after almost three months of political crisis in the state.

Aiyedatiwa who has been battling for political survival against the State House of Assembly over an impeachment shadow, reportedly returned to the state on Wednesday after last week’s meeting with President Bola Tinubu as well as members of the Council and lawmakers in Abuja to mediate in the political impasse that has engulfed the state for months now.

As a result of the crisis, the SEC has not also met for about three months, owing to the medical status of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was away for medical vacation in Germany, and is currently recuperating in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A notice for the Executive Council meeting which was confirmed in a memo from the Office of the Chief of Protocol, Bola Alabi, indicated that Aiyedatiwa will preside over the meeting scheduled for Thursday and will be held behind closed doors as the media will not be permitted to cover it.

