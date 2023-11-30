Politics
Ondo dep gov, Aiyedatiwa, returns to office after three months, to preside over Exco meeting
The embattled Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, wil on Thursday, preside over the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting following his resumption on Wednesday after almost three months of political crisis in the state.
Aiyedatiwa who has been battling for political survival against the State House of Assembly over an impeachment shadow, reportedly returned to the state on Wednesday after last week’s meeting with President Bola Tinubu as well as members of the Council and lawmakers in Abuja to mediate in the political impasse that has engulfed the state for months now.
READ ALSO:Ondo dep gov, Aiyedatiwa, state assembly settle feud after Tinubu’s intervention
As a result of the crisis, the SEC has not also met for about three months, owing to the medical status of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was away for medical vacation in Germany, and is currently recuperating in Ibadan, Oyo State.
A notice for the Executive Council meeting which was confirmed in a memo from the Office of the Chief of Protocol, Bola Alabi, indicated that Aiyedatiwa will preside over the meeting scheduled for Thursday and will be held behind closed doors as the media will not be permitted to cover it.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...