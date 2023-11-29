Bauchi Assembly elects new Speaker, deputy

Members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, elected a new Speaker, Hon Babayo Muhammad representing Hardawa Constituency.

The members also elected the member representing Dass Constituency, Hon Ahmad Abdullahi as Deputy Speaker.

The two principal officers of House replaced the former Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman and his Deputy, Jalimu Umar Dahiru who were removed by the judgement of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

The Court of Appeal also ordered for rerun elections in some of the polling units in the Constituencies challenged by the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The new development was confirmed by the Spokesperson of the House, Hon Musa Nakwada, representing Bogoro Constituency,

He said that the election of the two principal officers was a collective decision of members which became necessary in order to fill the vacuum created by the judgements of the Court of Appeal.

He also said that, “As lawmakers, we will continue to work with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

By Yemi Kanji , Bauchi

