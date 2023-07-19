Gunmen reportedly kill three in Imo communities

Three persons have reportedly been killed by gunmen in two communities of Orogwe, Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state.

An eyewitness, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, said the attacks happened in different locations early in the week.

He also disclosed that a former Enugu Psychiatrist director, popularly known as Jojo, was attacked and his vehicle snatched from him, adding that the attack was a fallout of the Simon Ekpa announced sit-at-home order.

The eyewitness said: “It’s sad Ndegwu, Orogwe both neighbouring communities in Owerri West no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. Yesterday two people were killed at Orogwe while one waskilled at Ndegwu by same attackers.

“A former Enugu Psychiatrist director had his vehicle snatched from him last Monday.”

The spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, when contacted for confirmation, however, sais he was yet to receive an official report on the attacks.

