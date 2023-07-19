IPOB ‘attack’ northern coalition for asking Tinubu not to release Kanu

Outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lampooned the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG), over their advice to President Bola Tinubu not to release its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the CNG, had warned Tinubu not to fall for the antics of IPOB and calls from South-East leaders of thought seeking for the release of the Biafran agitator from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Read also: Northern coalition kicks against calls for Kanu’s release, insists he must face trial

But in a statement on Wednesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the stance of the CNG was not only laughable but disgraceful and clueless.

“The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) that are advising the Nigerian President to allow the law to run its course are so clueless that they didn’t realize that the Appeal Court of Nigeria in Abuja has already discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the IPOB statement said.

“We would have ignored the group of herdsmen, but it’s important to educate them if only they will understand.

“By ignoring the courts, Nigeria’s government is in violation of both local and international laws,” the group added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now