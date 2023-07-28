News
Head of presidential guard, Gen. Tchiani appointed Niger’s new leader
The leader of the Nigerien Presidential Guard, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, has been appointed the head of the country’s transitional government following the ouster of President Mohammed Basoum in a military coup.
A group of soldiers from the presidential guard surrounded the president’s residence and cut the power supply on Wednesday morning.
They later detained Basoum and appeared on national television the same day to announce the overthrow of the country’s constitutionally elected government and suspension of all institutions.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union and the rest of the international community had since rejected the coup, the seventh in West and Central Africa since 2020.
The Nigerian army confirmed Tchiani’s appointment in a statement on Friday in the country’ capital, Niamey.
“The chief of the Presidential Guard has been named president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland,” the statement read.
