Gov Yahaya sends list of 17 commissioner nominees to Gombe Assembly

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday sent a list of 17 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Assembly Speaker, Abubakar Luggerewo, announced the list which include five returnees during plenary in Gombe.

The returnees are – Habu Dahiru (Health), Zubairu Umar (Attorney General), Aishatu Maigari (Education), Gambo Magaji (Finance) and Nasiru Aliyu (Trade and Investment).

Other nominees are – Abdulkadir Mohammed waziri, Adamu Inuwa Pantami, Barr. Zubairu Umar, Mijinyawa Ardo tilde, Mohammed Shettima gadam, Mohammed Gambo Magaji, Asma’u iganus, Mohammed Saidu Fawu and Aishatu Umar Maigari.

The rest are – Salihu Baba Alkali, Dr. Habu Dahiru, Alhaji Nasiru Aliyu, Barnabas Malle, Mai jama’a kallamu, Lt.Col. Abdullahi Bello (retd), Sanusi Ahmed maidala, Dr. Abdullahi Bappah Garkuwa, Chairman Gombe Internal Revenue Service, Salihu Alkali and former chairperson House Committee on Women Affairs, Asma’u Ignanus.

