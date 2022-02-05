NASS REPUBLIC: As Okorocha throws hat in presidential ring. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, on January 31, publicly declared his intention to contest for the Presidency in the 2023 general elections.

We picked two other stories that have been on the spotlight of Nigeria’s legislative activities for reading pleasure.

Okorocha’s hat in the ring

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Abuja recently, Senator Okorocha said, among others: “I am from a poor background. We are here to help the poor and the needy and the downtrodden. There’s no part of this country or zone you will not see my signature. I challenge all those contesting with me to show this country what they have done in uniting this country.”

Okorocha’s declaration illustrates the beauty of democracy. His coming is sure to enrich the field of contestants and give Nigerians alternatives to choose from.

More specifically, it typifies the essential clamour for the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction.

It is doubtful if Okorocha’s play on worn out cliches, especially his allusion to humble beginnings, will do much to impress anyone. Worse still is the near thoughtless reference to helping the poor as his major driving motive.

A major concern, therefore, is how one aspiring to the apex position in the country will be marketing tokenism instead of speaking to how best the resources of the land can be sustainably harnessed for the benefit of all.

It will be interesting to see how Okorocha fares in his jostle for the presidency.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Road users have since been subjected to devastating, degrading and inhumane treatment occasioned by the operation of the military, and police checkpoints in that area…In this menace, no one is spared; all suffer under the weight of the oppression. Men, women and children are forced to alight from their cars and raise their hands and pass through the checkpoint.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

APC, sanctuary of corruption?

On January 26, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives labelled the ruling APC a ‘sanctuary of corruption’.

The Caucus’ leader, Ndudi Elumelu, who made this known in a statement, expressed disappointment as Nigeria ranked 154 out of 180 countries in the latest 2021 Corruption Perception Index published by Transparency International (TI).

“The TI report…validates the stance of the Minority Caucus that the APC is a sanctuary of corruption which provides cover for its corrupt members to continue in looting our national treasury…” the statement read in part.

No doubt, corruption has become so endemic that no soothsayer is needed to tell its impact on the country.

While the TI report should ordinarily serve as a wake up call for the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to brace up in its fight against corruption, it must be said that the sanctimonious disposition of the PDP caucus falls flat in the face of its celebrated mismanagement of the country when the party was in power.

This development does look like the classic case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Incessant coups

The House of Representatives, on January 26, cautioned against the resurgence of military coups in the West African sub-region which could hinder the growth, and advancement of democracy.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, who said, among others: “These coups violate the constitutional rights of the people and subvert democratic processes, as they can erode the achievements so far recorded in rebuilding good governance across the sub-region.”

Certainly, the lawmakers did what was expected of them, especially as the domino effect of the various coups in the Sahel region stares Nigeria in the face.

Beyond calling for sanctions, and bandying condemnations, the House also needs to preach the message of good governance to politicians across every strata of leadership.

The preachments must also extend to strengthening the peer review mechanism among African leaders, a critical tool for building consensus on how to improve on governance and ensure political stability.

Answer: Ifeanyi Momah

Momah made the statement, on December 1, 2021, during House plenary. He represents Ihiala Federal Constituency in Anambra State. He was complaining about checkpoints, and accidents caused by roadblocks along the Onitsha-Owerri highway in the State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now