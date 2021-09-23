National Assembly building now dangerous for lawmakers —Elumelu

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, on Wednesday, decried the deplorable state of the National Assembly complex.

Elumelu, who addressed the lawmakers at the plenary, expressed concern at the poor state of the roofs, especially during a heavy downpour.

He said: “If something is not done to address the problem, nobody owns one’s life but we never can tell what can happen.

“Coming into this place, you can see the cleaners; they are busy packing (mopping) the water that is coming down from this chamber. To me, it is dangerous for our continuous participation in our day-to-day representation of our people and speaking for our people.”

