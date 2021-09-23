Politics
National Assembly building now dangerous for lawmakers —Elumelu
The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, on Wednesday, decried the deplorable state of the National Assembly complex.
Elumelu, who addressed the lawmakers at the plenary, expressed concern at the poor state of the roofs, especially during a heavy downpour.
Read also: National Assembly gets only 2% of Nigeria’s annual budget – Gbajabiamila
He said: “If something is not done to address the problem, nobody owns one’s life but we never can tell what can happen.
“Coming into this place, you can see the cleaners; they are busy packing (mopping) the water that is coming down from this chamber. To me, it is dangerous for our continuous participation in our day-to-day representation of our people and speaking for our people.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...