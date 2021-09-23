Gov Udom slams NBS ‘political’ report of 51% unemployment index in Akwa Ibom

The Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has spoken on a litany of issues concerning the state and the work being done by his administration to redress the challenges faced by the residents.

During a live interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, Udom also slammed the 51% unemployment index published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) against the state’s name, while enumerating the ongoing projects by his government across the state.

“Figures don’t lie, however, these statistics have inherent flaws regarding sample size. The state is still recruiting while some states retrenched. Construction is ongoing in most regions in the state with attendant employment. All the Local Government Areas are construction sites in terms of infrastructural development. The statistic sounds political which is unfair.

“On entrepreneurship development, the skill development centre for trades like plumbing, carpentry is being fast-tracked. This statistic also doesn’t figure in self-employed people. Compare the minimum wage to the wages we pay our construction workers. We are trying to establish food processing industries to employ people.

“The support of the citizens have been very crucial towards the achievements of the agenda with a self rating of 80%. Considering the pandemic and recessions, the state has experienced rapid development while the government has delivered its social contracts. Our works speak for us,” Udom explained said.

Regarding the reports about its failing public school system, the Governor refuted these allegations by reeling out his achievements and ongoing projects towards revamping the education sector in Akwa-Ibom State.

“I stand to be corrected and I have done more than 4,600 projects on education alone. We are one of the few states that provide free education at the primary and secondary level while paying subventions in order to curb distractions.

“All the schools are being renovated and equipped with resources. We also recruit teachers annually while corp members also augment the manpower. Akwa-Ibom State University is the highest paying university in terms of academics.

“We are also trying to rejig the curriculum in order to align with modern technological trend. In the skill development centre, expatriates will be employed to educate the citizens.”

