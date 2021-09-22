‘Why Nigeria’s focus is on infrastructure,’ Buhari tells Netherlands Queen

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta; in New York, the United States.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told Queen Zorreguieta at the bilateral meeting held on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York that Nigeria was well aware of her limitations and thus prioritized the provision of infrastructure.

He assured Zorreguieta, who visited Nigeria in 2017, that she would see a lot of differences if she comes to the country again.

The President said: “Without infrastructure, development in Nigeria will be limited, so we put emphasis on building roads, rail, and power. We have a comprehensive plan and we are doing our best.

“In the area of agriculture, we closed the Nigerian borders with some neighboring countries to encourage farmers and eat what we grow. People went back to the land, and this helped us tremendously.

“We made fertilizers available, resuscitated dams, and it all paid off handsomely. Otherwise, with about 200 million people, we would have been in trouble when COVID-19 struck and affected the economy. Like Oliver Twist, Nigeria could do with more help in the area of investments, particularly in agriculture.

“We have the land, we have the people and capital input is what we need in Nigeria. Our farmers are quite receptive to modern ways of doing things, especially in respect of cutting post-harvest waste.”

