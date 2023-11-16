MASSOB accuses Obi, Okorocha of betraying Ojukwu by leaving APGA

The leadership of the Biafra Independence Movement and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB) has accused former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and ex-governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State of betraying the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity of BIM-MASSOB, Mazi Mocha, made the accusation in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Obi and Okorocha betrayed Ojukwu by abandoning the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and defecting to other political parties after winning elections, and serving as governors of their various states on the platform of the party.

According to Mocha, if not for Ojukwu, Obi would not have become the governor of Anambra State in 2003.

Mocha said: “As BIM-MASSOB prepares to celebrate the 12th edition of Ojukwu Memorial Day on November 26, there was a need for the leadership to let the world know that former governors of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and his Imo State counterpart, Chief Rochas Okorocha, betrayed the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

“A few months after the demise of the founder of APGA in November 2011, and the funeral ceremony in 2012, Peter Obi defected to the Peoples Democratic Party where he later became the vice presidential candidate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the party.

“When Obi could not secure the presidential ticket of the PDP, he quickly left the PDP to hurriedly join the Labour Party, where he emerged as the presidential flagbearer of the party in the February 25, 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO:MASSOB distances self from alleged plan to disrupt Nov 11 election in Imo

“If not for the Ikemba Nnewi, the APGA governorship candidate in the 2003 election would not have become the governor of Anambra State.

“Recall that Dr. Chris Ngige of the PDP was declared winner in the said April 2003 Anambra State governorship poll before Dim Ojukwu waded in.”

BIM-MASSOB further stated that it was regrettable that Obi never acknowledged Ojukwu’s role whenever he talked about how he reclaimed his mandate through the court.

“Peter Obi didn’t know about this deal, but every time during his media interactive sessions, he always said he didn’t spend any money to retrieve what he described as his ‘stolen’ mandate through the court process.

“Yes, Peter Obi didn’t spend money because Ojukwu and Ralph Uwazuruike didn’t ask him to bring money. For one to become governor or President, there are certain things that ought to be done that Peter Obi didn’t do; instead, he was engaged in consultation with the northern Emirs and Yoruba Obas.”

The group further revealed that “It was also Ralph Uwazuruike who made Chief Rochas Okorocha actualise his gubernatorial ambition in 2011 on the platform of APGA. Our members supported Okorocha hoping he was a true Igbo son, and as a philanthropist could deliver the needed democracy dividends to the Imolites.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now