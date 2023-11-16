PDP claims ‘cabal within presidency is ‘emasculating’ democracy in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an allegation over the actions of some people within the Presidency, seeking to sabotage the nation’s democracy.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, who stated that this was evident in the alleged manipulation of elections and conflicting judgments by electoral courts.

Ologunagba stated, “The PDP alerts of attempts and actions of a cabal within the Presidency to emasculate the Institutions of Democracy in Nigeria, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Judiciary in the desperation to foist a one-party state on Nigerians.”

Furthermore, Ologunagba alleged that certain rulings made by Election Appeal Court Panels were in direct opposition to the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) Constitution, the Electoral Act of 2022, and the guidelines and regulations set forth by INEC for elections.

“Aside from the preponderance of such ugly scenarios in Plateau State, the conduct and outcome of certain election petitions in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Nasarawa, and other states of the nation where PDP was robbed of victory through the Courts are pointers to a systemic emasculation of the opposition in a bid to impose a one-party state and pave way for totalitarianism in the country.

“This situation is a clear and present danger to the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy, unity, political stability and corporate existence as a nation, which is capable of breeding agitation, citizens loss of confidence in the system, restiveness, anarchy and chaos,” he added.

“The PDP charges Nigerians and indeed all lovers of democracy across the world to rise to the occasion, speak out, and take urgent legitimate steps to defend, protect, and preserve our hard-earned democracy from the onslaught of the APC,” the statement read.

