President Tinubu hints at media control, bemoans ‘proliferation of misinformation’

The increasing prevalence of false narratives and misinformation in the nation has been criticised by President Bola Tinubu, who said that the trend was endangering the foundation of Nigerian society.

The president spoke on Wednesday, during the opening of the 19th Nigeria Editors Conference 2023, which was held in Uyo Akwa Ibom State and had as its theme “Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: The role of the media.”

He expressed gratitude to editors for their contribution to the struggle for Nigerian democracy.

The Federal Government is working to change the systemic moral decline in the nation through the implementation of a sustained mass reorientation campaign aimed at fostering unity, patriotism, and the promotion of positive values among Nigerians, according to the president, who was represented by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Read Also: Oshiomhole says NLC, TUC strike is misplaced priority

For this reason, he urged Nigerian editors to back the movement for moral rectitude among their countrymen.

He said, “We are faced with the proliferation of misinformation and false narratives which threaten the fabric of our society. It is our collective duty to combat this menace through fact-checking, responsible reporting, and promoting media and digital literacy with which we can fortify our defences against the corrosive effects of a false narrative.

“Against the background of imminent systemic moral decline over a long period leading to the erosion of our national values, it’s my pleasure to inform you that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation is working to change the narrative in our country through the implementation of a sustained mass reorientation campaign that aims to foster unity, patriotism and promotion of positive values among Nigerians.

“We seek to collectively reorientate ourselves as Nigerians in the direction of a stronger sense of national identity and shared values. I will therefore appeal to all our Editors to support this campaign for national rectitude among Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now