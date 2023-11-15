Lagos PDP to review Appeal Court verdict on Sanwo-Olu’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will review the Appeal Court’s ruling which affirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

A three-member panel of the appeal court led by Justice Yargata Nimpar on Wednesday evening dismissed the appeals filed by the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his PDP counterpart, Abdulazeez Adediran aka Jandor, for lack of merit.

It held that the PDP candidate failed to prove the allegations of forgery and non-qualification against Sanwo-Olu and his deputy.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night, said the party would not relent in its efforts to promote democracy in the country.

The statement read: “The party is in the process of reviewing the judgement of the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, which dismissed the main issues raised by the governorship candidate of our party, Dr. AbdulAzeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, on the judgment given by the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

“While we refrain from providing a detailed analysis of the judgement at this juncture, we urge our dedicated supporters to maintain composure and abstain from any activities that may disrupt the harmony and order of our society.

“As a party, we are committed to undertaking a meticulous review of the judgment upon receipt of the Certified True Copy, and subsequently, we will issue precise directives to our legal team.

“We firmly believe that the appropriate avenue for addressing our concerns is through the legal process.

“We are unwavering in our resolve to pursue our case until it reaches a just and lawful resolution.

“We retain utmost confidence in the people of Lagos State, who rightfully deserve the very best.

“Our party is steadfast in its dedication to serving the populace to the fullest extent should the opportunity arise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now