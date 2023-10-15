NDLEA seizes fake $4.8m, CFA57m notes in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized a fake $4.9 million and 57 million along the Abuja-Lokoja Highway in Kogi State.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the counterfeit notes were seized from a commercial bus travelling from Lagos to Kano on Tuesday.

He said: “A search of the bus led to the seizure of the $ 4.8 million and 57 million CFA suspected to be counterfeits.”

He also confirmed that the Federal High Court, Sokoto, sentenced a district head in the state, Alhaji Umar Mohammed (aka Dan Bala) to five-and-a-half years in prison for dealing in drugs.

Babafemi said: “Justice Ahmad Mahmud sentenced the acting district head after the NDLEA preferred a four-count charge of drug dealing against him in October 2022.

“On October 11, NDLEA operatives stormed Orue Forest in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo where they arrested one Happy Akashili (37) and Solomon Uwesue (40) in a hut located inside an Indian hemp farm.”

