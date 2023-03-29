Tinubu thanks Nigerians for giving him ‘greatest birthday gift’

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thanked Nigerians for giving him the “greatest birthday gift” by electing him as president in the February 25 presidential election.

The former Lagos State governor who clocked 71 on Wednesday, in his goodwill message to Nigerians, said electing him to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari was a rare opportunity for him to rule the country.

He added that the confidence Nigerians had reposed in him would not be taken for granted as he would do everything possible to give his best in discharging his mandate.

Tagged “My 71st Birthday Message to Nigerians”, the President-elect said:

“Dear Nigerians,

“I thank all of you who have expressed your goodwill towards me on the occasion of my 71st birthday.

“I received your kind words with great pleasure and was profoundly touched by the depth of your care and support.

“Above all, I thank God Almighty for the life He has given me, for all the opportunities and doors He has opened to me along the way.

“This year in particular, I see this day as one of deep reflection. The spiritual meaning and significance of the holy month of Ramadan matter to me much more than the celebration of any individual milestone.

“Yet, this is my first birthday as the President-elect. A few weeks back, Nigerians gave me the honour of a lifetime. In exactly two months, on the 29th of May my term in office will begin. It is a rare privilege indeed, and one that I do not take lightly and shall not squander.

“With such a privilege already granted to me, I will not go so far as to suggest I am due any birthday presents this year. I have already been given the greatest gift. A chance to lead and fulfil destiny. An opportunity to champion your aspirations and to bring about the Nigeria of your dreams.

“I will, instead, use this day as an opportunity to reiterate my commitment to the great and important task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the hope of the Nigerian people.

“I campaigned hard and made important promises. Those promises were not mere words; professed glibly or cynically to win support. They represent a bond that binds me to the task of creating a better Nigeria for the benefit of every Nigerian, whether you voted for me or not. I have prepared for this moment all my life, I will not fail.

“Henceforth, may growth, hope, peace and compassion stand proudly and ring loudly throughout the land.

“May we find the right way and the good courage to turn our beloved country into a strong, just and prosperous home for all. May Almighty God bless all Nigerians.”

