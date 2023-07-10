DSS responds to reports on CCB, ICPC raid, Yari’s arrest

The Department of State Security (DSS), on Sunday, responded to a number of media stories it said were written to disparage it.

The DSS’ spokesperson, Peter Afunanya spoke in a statement posted via the agency’s Twitter handle in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The agency said on Sunday that one of the reports claimed that its agents invaded the offices of the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and took records with them.

According to one of the reports, Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, was apprehended and arrested for allegedly disregarding the president’s call.

In opposition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu’s choice of Godswill Akpabio, Mr. Yari, the senator representing Zamfara West in the Senate, ran for Senate President in June. Akpabio ultimately won the position.

However, Afunanya said, “Members of the public are enjoined to disregard the misleading stories which are aimed at causing disaffection in the country and disparaging the Service’ leadership.”

The agency also denied carrying out operations at the ICPC and CCB or removing files from their offices.

“Instructively, the two agencies have, on their own, refuted the news in widely circulated press statements,” the statement said.

It also described as “laughable”, the report that suggested that it invited Mr Yari for refusing to pick up the President’s call.

As if confirming that it took Mr Yari into custody for interrogation, the statement said, “Yari knows why he was invited.

“If Yari or anyone else is to be invited or taken into custody, the Service will not hesitate to do so as far as that is procedurally done within the confines of the law.”

