Declare MACBAN a terrorist organisation, Plateau group tells Nigerian govt >

The Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), a group that comprises of the kinsmen of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, have renewed their calls on the Federal Government to declare the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) as a terrorist organisation.

The National President of MDA, Joseph Gwankat, while addressing newsmen in Jos on Sunday, said: “It is in the public domain that MACBAN has been hiring macforeign mercenaries to attack communities, including ours.

“Our villages have been deserted due to these attacks and have become grazing fields for the Fulani herders. So far, a total of 204 of our people have been killed in 53 attacks carried out by them.

“We, therefore, strongly suggest that the Federal Government should declare MACBAN a terrorist organisation because of the heinous crimes that its members are perpetrating in various parts of Nigeria.

“We urge the government to take full responsibility for educating children below the age of 10 who have lost both parents as a result of the attacks, while arrangements are made for the SS3 students whose WAEC exams were disrupted due to these attacks.”

