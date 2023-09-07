Metro
Police arrest 10 over death of 200-level nursing student
The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects over the death of a 200-level nursing student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah.
Deborah was declared missing within the school premises on 5/09/2023 but was found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the Nursing Lecture Hall.
Confirming the development, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, disclosed that 10 suspects were in police custody undergoing investigation.
He said: “This is to inform the general public that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP OGUNDARE DARE, has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the death of one ATANDA MODUPE DEBORAH, a 200 level nursing student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), who was declared missing within the school premises on 5/09/2023 but found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall.
“While appealing to everyone to be calm, the Commissioner vows that the Command will do everything possible to unearth the identity of the perpetrator(s) and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law.
The Command, in the statement, also appealed to anyone with useful information concerning the ugly incident to visit Oye Divisional Police Headquarters, Oye-Ekiti or State CIID or call 09064050086/08053499199.
It also added that the body of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue for autopsy while 10 suspects were in custody undergoing investigation.
Read also: #PEPCJudgement: Omokri urges Nigerians to shun calls for mass civil disobedience
Also confirming the incident, the management of FUOYE condoled with the deceased’s family and the University community over the unfortunate incident.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...