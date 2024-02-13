Super Eagles Striker Musa condemns online abuse of Iwobi, calls for unity

Following Nigeria’s heartbreaking loss to Ivory Coast in the AFCON final, Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to condemn the online abuse directed towards teammate Alex Iwobi.

His tweet, which has garnered significant attention, on Monday, urges fans to unite and support the team instead of resorting to personal attacks.

“Cyberbullying is not just a violation of decency but also a serious crime,” Musa wrote. “It’s hypocritical to claim that football unites us while engaging in such behaviour.”

He went on to acknowledge the disappointment of the defeat, stating, “Losing a game is undoubtedly tough, but targeting a single player for the team’s shortcomings is unfair and unjust.”

Musa emphasized the importance of collective responsibility and sportsmanship: “We win as a team, and we lose as a team. Alex Iwobi gave his all on the field, just like every member of our squad.”

Musa’s statement has resonated with many fans, who share his concerns about the toxic online environment surrounding football. Others, however, remain divided, with some defending their right to criticize players’ performance.

This incident highlights the ongoing debate about the line between legitimate criticism and personal attacks in the digital age. It also raises questions about the mental health of athletes who are subjected to online abuse.

Musa’s call for unity and responsible behavior comes at a crucial time for Nigerian football. As the team prepares for upcoming qualifiers, it’s crucial to foster a supportive and constructive environment for both players and fans.

