‘NFF still owes Super Eagles’. Why player revolt at 2019 AFCON should not repeat

It is less than a week before the Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their campaign at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

With the team set to leave the shores of Nigeria today (Wednesday), captain Ahmed Musa has reminded those that care to listen that the players are being owed entitlements.

According to him, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to offset the two-match allowances they owe the team from past outings.

Musa made this known on Tuesday in a press conference in Abuja, where he stated that the entire squad will have a meeting with the Federation to deliberate on the matter.

“We are owed two games allowances by the NFF and we will be having a meeting when every player is in camp,” said the Turkey-based forward.

“The coaches, officials of the NFF and representatives of the players will meet to discuss, so we can stick with a plan.”

Recall that the Super Eagles had gone to the previous edition of the AFCON bearing a similar grudge of being owed camping bonuses by the football body.

In Egypt 2019, the team almost failed to advance from the group stage mainly due to protests and misunderstandings that occured among players and officials during the tournament.

After picking up a 1-0 win against Burundi in their opening game, the team, then led by Gernot Rohr, boycotted a press conference and almost boycotted a training session ahead of their second game against Guinea.

At the time, the NFF claimed that the non-payment of entitlements was due to delay in bank transfers.

The players would later reason together and continue the title race, although they lost a thrilling semifianl clash to eventual winners Algeria and ended up in third place.

But that little early shakeup had affected the team spirit, which led to their stunning defeat to minnows Madagascar in their final group game, causing Nigeria to finish as group runners-up.

For the Cameroon tournament billed to begin this Sunday, 9 January, Nigeria have been drawn in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan, and it would not be good to have the team undertake any form of protests.

The Austin Eguavoen side will begin their quest for the continental title when they go against the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11.

