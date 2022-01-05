‘Be patriotic, defend the green and white’ – FG charges Super Eagles to soar at AFCON

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles to do well at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The tournament is billed to take place between 9 January and 6 February in Cameroon, with the Eagles set to begin their campaign on 11 January.

The team, led by Austin Eguavoen, will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in their opening game before taking on Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in their other group clashes.

On Tuesday night, the players and officials attended a sendforth event at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja, where President Buhari represented by Sports Minister Sunday Dare, spoke to them.

Dare in his address to the team, read by Prince Clem Agba, said the Super Eagles are being sent forth as Nigerian ambassadors and worthy representatives to Cameroon.

According to him, “Mr. President (Buhari) believes this Super Eagles squad has the skills and talents to excel at the AFCON in Cameroon and over 200 million Nigerians are fully behind you.

“Three times we have been Champions of Africa by winning the Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON), that was in 1980, 1994 and 2013, and many other times we have ended as losing finalists and bronze medalists but this time around we want you to strike gold in Cameroon on the 6th of February, 2022 when the tournament’s final match will be played.

“We have followed your preparations for this tournament and have seen the challenges that you have faced with the late release from your clubs, the Covid 19 protocols, injuries and other factors, we urge you not to be deterred by these and rather see these obstacles as stepping stones to your success and glory.

“We are also appealing to you to demonstrate that Nigerian spirit of determination, focus, resilience, discipline and conquest on and off the pitch.”

Dare also urged the players to have self belief and trust in the coaching crew led by Augustine Eguavoen.

“You have to believe in yourselves, be confident in your own abilities and show trust in your coaches and officials.

“As you carry the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians, be assured of the support of the Federal Government.

“Be patriotic, defend the green and white of Nigeria, fight for her pride and honour like the true soldiers and warriors that you are and this nation will celebrate you further upon your return,” the Minister added.

