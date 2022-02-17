News
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, gifts Atlanta ’96 Olympics gold medalist N2m after he was found driving a bus
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Nigerian national football team has reportedly gifted the sum of N2 million to Kingsley Obiekwu, a former international footballer.
Kingsley Obiekwu was a member of the successful Atlanta ’96 Olympics Golden Dream Team.
According to reports gathered, Obiekwu was found driving a Sienna bus at a motor park in Nsukka, Enugu.
Read also: Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa, ties the knot a third time
The man who discovered the gold medalist wrote on the social media platform, Facebook;
The national team leader, Ahmed Musa became livid on hearing the news of Obiekwu’s predicament and has supported him with the sum of N2 million.
Obiekwu played for Rangers International FC, Enugu and Udoji United in his prime.
