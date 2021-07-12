Entertainment
Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa, ties the knot a third time
28-year-old Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa walked down the aisle with his new wife, Maryam at a private wedding ceremony on Saturday, July 10.
This is coming four years after he married Juliet Ejue from Ogoja, Cross River State. They both have two children together.
Read also: I haven’t tested positive for COVID-19, ‘avoid fake news’ —Ahmed Musa
Prior to his marriage to Juliet, the former CSKA Moscow and Leicester City striker was married to Jamila, the mother of his two children whom he divorced in 2017.
His recent marriage to Mariam now officially makes her his second wife.
