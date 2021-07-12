Kingdom emerges Nigerian Idol Season 6 winner

Kingdom Kroseide won the 6th edition of the musical reality show, Nigerian Idol on Sunday, July 11.

Kingdom edged out Francis, Akunna, Comfort, and Faith Jason to emerge winner.

The competition evolved from the final 5 to the last 2 contestants – Kingdom and Francis – who battled it out on Sunday in a keenly contested affair that saw Kingdom emerge the eventual winner.

Reacting to his win, a very emotional Kingdom said,‘’My grandma used to say one day you’ll be very great. And then she died. And I almost gave up. But I want to thank the judges for believing in me and my fellow contestants for pushing me.”

Kingdom walks away with a recording deal of a six track EP, with music video shoots for three of the songs, and over 50 million Naira worth of prizes, which include a N30 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.

Kingdom is a Computer Science and Informatics student at Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

