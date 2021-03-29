Singer Seyi Shay dragged on Twitter for criticizing Nigerian idol contestant | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Singer Seyi Shay dragged on Twitter for criticizing Nigerian idol contestant
Nigerian recording artiste, Seyi Shay has been called out for making a mockery of a Nigerian idol contestant.
According to Seyi Shay, the 17-year-old contestant identified as Ayo Torrus can never succeed as a professional artiste. She mentioned this at the ongoing Nigerian Idol audition, which aired on Sunday, March 28.
The music reality show’s 6th season kicked off on Sunday, March 14, 2021, with Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika as judges.
She was unimpressed by his performance and told him he will do well as a songwriter, not a singer because he’s a ‘terrible’ performer.
”Somebody lied to you.
Somebody told you to come here and audition.
You should go back and tell them that they aren’t your friend because that was not a good audition.
You have a sweet-talking voice and it comes out in your singing voice, but your performance is terrible.
You are never going to make money from being a singer. I love you, you are so sweet, but you are not a singer. You are not a singer.
For songwriting, hit me up, we could talk, but that singing is not going to work. Sorry Darling”she said
Ayo Torrus, Nigerian Idol teenage boy condemned by Seyi Shay speaks
The youngster, Ayo Torrus also reacted.
Torrus quoted the tweet showing the video and wrote;
“This broke me Emotionally and Psychologically, but God got me!!!”
READ ALSO: Orlando Julius Romances Seyi Shay(Audio)
Here is the video.
Imagine Seyi Shay telling a 17 year old with good voice, who has passion for singing that “YOU ARE NEVER GOING TO MAKE MONEY BEING A SINGER”. Cos you’re God abi?pic.twitter.com/QZsBVNWutG
— Series Abíọ́dún ☻ (@Engr_Series) March 28, 2021
The music star’s comments didn’t sit well with a lot of Nigerians as she was dragged on Twitter for being aggressive towards the teenager.
Here are some of the reactions by Nigerians on Twitter over Seyi Shay’s comments.
No cap 🧢 but there's actually a "Seyi Shay" in most Nigerian women who find themselves in top positions in this country
— 〽️ABDULMUTOLEEB OYELEKE® (@Oye440) March 29, 2021
No cap 🧢 This seyi shay words are what most Twitter influencers say to a lot upcoming artist every single day in this platform,now they are all forming outrage for likes and retweet. Twitter for hypocrisy at it again. pic.twitter.com/lQVQl12Ogx
— 𝙷𝙰𝙼𝚉𝙰🌟 (@Hamzaopera) March 29, 2021
Seyi Shay should not have said that the boy would never make it in music. She should have encouraged him to continue working on his vocal training and return for another audition.
— T A Y E (@TayeOlusola) March 29, 2021
i lowkey want to audition for the Nigerian idols, and avenge that boy from yesterday, seyi shay Live diss track 😂😭
you told my boy to go
didn’t give him a chance to grow
this is sex over love flow
how many girls i need for a threesome?
‘Two’
— Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) March 29, 2021
Ayra Starr's Away is bigger than all Seyi Shay's songs combined👏. pic.twitter.com/CkVKQQGA4w
— Purplelamb Jnr.💜🇨🇦 (@purple_szn) March 29, 2021
Seyi Shay has earned her money.She is obviously the designated antagonist & she's done more marketing for the show than anything they've done.I feel for the boy but my view about these things stay same,harsh criticism is part of life & we all give & get it sometimes.He'll be fine
— Babanla (@biolakazeem) March 29, 2021
If you are one of those people who always talk people down or make people feel less of themselves, then you have no right to judge Seyi Shay!
— OMO NAIJA 👑 (@Cele__Audu) March 29, 2021
I don't know if Seyi Shay was harsh or not, but my own be say upcoming artiste no suppose dey any panel dey judge fellow upcoming artistes.
— UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) March 28, 2021
Seyi Shay should have tried the sandwich approach
Praise first
Criticize
Praise them again
That's how to give feedback
Eg: nice voice, I think your performance could be better if trained, once again, nice voice.
How you say a thing matters also.
— Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) March 28, 2021
Seyi Shay looked at someone and said "you'll never make money as a singer"
Definitive. The god-complex. The guy clearly stated that he's nervous.
Some people are terrible.
— Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) March 28, 2021
