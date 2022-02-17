Fans react as Musa donates N2m to struggling ex-international Obiekwu

Social media users have reacted massively to the kind gesture of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa towards former Nigeria player Kingsley Obiekwu.

Obiekwu, a member of the Atlanta ’96 Olympics gold medal winning squad, had been spotted using his only car for commercial transport to sustain his family.

The 47-year-old told the media that things had not been rosy, as he coaches INGAS FC in Enugu as well as run the transport business to meet ends.

But less than 24hours after his story made the news, Musa donated N2 million to support the former player, who was part of a team that brought glory to Nigeria in 1996.

Fans have now heaped praises on the Super Eagles captain, who is widely known for his skills on the pitch as well as his philanthropy.

