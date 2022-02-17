Police Commission suspends two inspectors linked to Kyari in drug-peddling allegations

The fallout from the investigation over the allegations of drug peddling involving a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari continues as two other inspectors have been placed on suspension over their roles in the incident.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Head, Head, Press and Public Relations, Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani titled, “PSC suspends Abba Kyari’s men, directs IGP to suspend two inspectors, calls for information on developments on the cocaine saga.”

According to Ani, the suspension of “Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective offices takes effect from Monday, 14th February 2022.

“The two Police Officers were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force.

“They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.”

READ ALSO: Omokri connects Kyari’s ‘supercop’ status amid drug links to his religion and tribe

The Commission further explained that this mandate was also “contained in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, dated 16th February 2022 and signed by Hon. Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Honourable Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.”

The Commission in the letter titled “Re- Investigation into seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of 25 kilogrammes of Cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Department of Force Intelligence Bureau” stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the Commission has approved the suspension of the Officers ” until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them”

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to ‘note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations”.

The Inspector-General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it to take necessary action,” the letter read.

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now