Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday February 17, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Reps to commence inquest into N165bn budgeted for Correctional Services in last two years

The House of Representatives on Wednesday pledged to investigate the N165 billion budgeted to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) over the past two years, regarding its utilisation on various projects. Read More

2. Nasarawa Assembly summons commissioners over non-payment of teachers’ salaries

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday summoned the Commissioners for Education and Finance over the non-payment of newly employed teachers’ salaries in the state. Read More

3. Kanu’s motion seeking to dismiss terrorism charges to be heard on April 8

A motion filed by lawyers to embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking to dismiss the 15-count terrorism charges levelled against him by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), is to be determined on April 8. Read More

4. Eight cattle traders killed in Abia, govt blames hoodlums

Suspected hoodlums on Tuesday night killed at least eight cattle traders at New Cattle Market in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area Abia State. Read More

5. NNPC calls for patience as fuel scarcity bites hard

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Wednesday urged Nigerians to exercise patience as the corporation works assiduously to restore normal supply and distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) across the country. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 16, 2022

6. Nigerian govt approves $2.8bn for Ibadan-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved $2.8billion for the procurement of rolling stocks maintenance equipment for two major rail projects in the country. Read More

7. $122m debt: AEDC investor, BPE, NERC others agree on out-of-court settlement

Following the takeover of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) by United Bank of Africa (UBA), the company’s core investors, CEC Africa Investment Limited and KANN Consortium had agreed on an out-of-court settlement with the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and other parties in the matter. Read More

8. Dangote’s wealth declines, as South Africa’s Johann Rupert threatens his spot as Africa’s richest

South African billionaire, Johann Rupert, is gradually closing in on Nigeria and Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, the founder of Dangote Cement and Sugar brands. Read More

9. Court sentences man to death for killing daughters over alleged witchcraft

The Cross River State High Court on Wednesday sentenced a middle-aged man, Ayanime Udo, to death by hanging for killing his 11-year-old twin daughters over allegations of witchcraft. Read More

10. W’CUP: Pinnick, Amuneke meet UK-based Super Eagles stars, connect with others via Zoom

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick alongside Super Eagles technical crew heads, Austin Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke, were in London this week. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now