Nigerian govt approves $2.8bn for Ibadan-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved $2.8billion for the procurement of rolling stocks maintenance equipment for two major rail projects in the country.

The projects are the Ibadan to Kano standard gauge and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

He said the rolling stocks are required for the maintenance and operation of the railway.

Amaechi said: “I have the cabinet approval to procure rolling stocks operational maintenance equipment for the new railway projects corridors in Ibadan to Kano standard gauge and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail lines to the tune of $2, 810, 574, 064.92 including 7.5 per cent tax.

“Rolling stocks are consumables for the maintenance and operation of the railway.

“So with this, we will replace all the rolling stock. They are essentially the consumables we use to maintain the trains coaches and locomotives.”

READ ALSO: Paucity of funds may stall Kano-Kaduna rail project – Amaechi

On the reported attack on train passengers in Kogi, the minister said the victims were attacked outside the train station while heading to their destinations.

He said: “The report I got was that the attack on the passengers didn’t occur at the rail station, it was on their way out of the station.

“Our responsibility is inside the station. But again, you’re right. I really have to go and find out the level of armed security in the station.

“We’ve never been attacked inside the station. Well, that does not mean we should not find out.

“So, I thank you for reminding me to cross check. Policemen are supposed to be at every station because we have railway police.

“So let me not just assume that they are there because we have never been attacked in the station.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now