Court grants lawmaker bail after arraignment for alleged N185m fraud

Justice Halilu Yusuf of an Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, on Wednesday granted a member of the House of Representatives, Gabriel Zock, bail in the sum of N200 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last week arraigned the lawmaker for alleged N185 million fraud.

Zock is representing Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency of Kaduna in the lower legislative chamber.

The judge granted the defendant bail while ruling on the bail application filed by his counsel, Mr. N. Shitta.

He ordered the defendant to provide two sureties in the like sum and deposit his travelling documents with the court’s Registrar.

Justice Halilu, thereafter, adjourned the matter till March 17 for hearing.

The EFCC had earlier told the court that Zock collected N150 million from one Adeyemi Kamar for a plot of land in Guzape District of Abuja in 2015.

He also collected another N35 million from the complainant to facilitate the release of the land document.

The offence, according to the commission, contravened the provisions of Section 1(1) (a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.



