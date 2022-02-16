Eight cattle traders killed in Abia, govt blames hoodlums

Suspected hoodlums on Tuesday night killed at least eight cattle traders at New Cattle Market in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area Abia State.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Umuahia.

He added that the government had deployed security agents to the market to protect the traders and fish out the perpetrators of the attack.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had about two weeks ago warned that it would not reverse the ban on the movement and consumption of Fulani cows in the region.

The ban on the consumption of Fulani cows in the South-East will take effect in April.

The statement read: “On Tuesday, 15th February, 2022 at about 11:35 p.m., some yet to be identified hoodlums allegedly invaded traders at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of our Dear State.

READ ALSO: Gov Ikpeazu orders closure of cattle market, abattoir in Abia

“The government responded swiftly by mobilising the various security agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and fish out the assailants.

“This was followed this morning by a high- powered team made up of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. ACB Agbazuere, Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, Executive Chairman of Ukwa West.

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of about 8 innocent citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with its wicked perpetrators.

“We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention. We have equally started the immediate relocation of the traders while working out compensation for lost properties. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice. “

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now