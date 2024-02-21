Actress, Toyin Abraham responds to trolls criticisng her for supporting Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to respond to trolls who are criticisng her for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The mother of one was involved in an exchange on Instagram with a user identified as @package, who said that he can’t fault her for voting her choice but needs to know what is going through her mind amid the rising cost of living in the country.

In her reply to @package, the actress said that she cannot explain what is going through her mind.

@package later replied, the actress saying that the fact that she cannot explain how she feels means the criticism by her trolls is getting to her, but she should remind Tinubu about the plight of Nigerians.

However, Toyin Abraham stated that @package’s ranting isn’t getting to her; rather, it is the pain of the people (the common man) that is really getting to her.

See their exchange on Instagram below.

