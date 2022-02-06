Entertainment
Rapper Kanye West melts down on IG, explains the world he wants for his kids
American recording artiste, Kanye West disclosed that he wants a world where his children can still see their father as a hero.
His statement is coming amid his outburst on social media, since his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian refused him the opportunity to see his children.
In a post published on his Instagram page in the wee hours of today, the award winning rapper mentioned that he wants to take his children to Chicago, Illinois, his hometown, albeit, his ex-wife’s refusal to grant him access to his kids have obstructed the possibility of that happening.
Rapper Kanye West accuses estranged wife, Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter
Speaking via his IG page, Kanye wrote:
“I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?”
“I dream of a world where dads can still be heroes,” he added.
Kanye has continued to call out his estranged wife on his various social media platforms; he recently slammed the socialite, Kim Kardashian for allowing their first daughter North West to have an official Tik Tok account.
Continue reading his thread.
