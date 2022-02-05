Entertainment
Rapper Kanye West accuses estranged wife, Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter
American recording artiste, Kanye West has accused his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their second daughter, Chicago West.
The award winning rapper made the intense allegations via his Instagram page on Friday, February 4, 2022.
“What do you mean by main provider?
Read also: Police quizzes Kanye West for alleged assault in US
“America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way,” he wrote.
He also lashed at the mother of his four children for giving their first daughter, North, 7, access to popular social media app, Tiktok.
The rapper continued;
“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on Tiktok against my will,” he said.
