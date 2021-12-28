Rapper Kanye West acquires $4.5m mansion near ex-wife, Kim Kardashian’s house

United States rapper, Kanye West has acquired a mansion worth $4.5 million (N1,850,400,000) close to the house where his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian resides.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the billionaire rapper’s house is a 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home located in Los Angeles exclusive Hidden Hills.

It sits on a 1.07 acre of land and the house itself measures 3,651 square feet while containing 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The rapper‘s latest move may be unconnected with his bid to reconcile with Kardashian.

The duo filed for divorce earlier in the year after seven years of marriage and four children.

