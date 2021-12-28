American model dies in Ghanaian hotel

An American Instagram model, Tyger Booty, has reportedly died in a hotel room in Accra, Ghana, during a romp with a yet-to-be-named Ghanaian billionaire in the West African nation.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the unnamed billionaire sponsored Booty’s expensive paid trip to Ghana.

Although the cause of the model’s death remains sketchy, there were speculations that she died of a fentanyl drug overdose.

A friend of the deceased, @myhungryworld, who confirmed her death, wrote:

“Gosh, this world is such a strange and unfamiliar territory to me lately; it astonishes me that you can be in one place thinking or feeling something not knowing that somewhere else something completely different can be occurring in the same space of time.

“Incredibly sorry to learn that you have passed away. I was just looking at our videos from Christmas past.

I’ll pray for you, your family and friends.”

