AMAA 2023 to hold October 29, nominees unveiled

The organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Africa Film Academy (AFA), on Thursday announced nominees for the 2023 edition of the ceremony.

The AFA Chairman, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, unveiled the activities for the 19th edition of the awards ceremony in Lagos.

The head of the AMAA jury, Keith Shiri, was also at the briefing.

Anyiam-Osigwe said this year’s edition would be held on October 29 at the Balmoral Hall, Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja.

He said this year’s event would redefine the continental awards ahead of the 20th edition in 2024.

Shiri, who was represented by a member of the jury, Steve Ayorinde, unveiled the nominees for the 26 categories.

He said the jury went through a rigorous process to arrive at the nominees for each of the 26 categories.

The Nigerian movies nominated for this year’s awards include Gangs of Lagos, Anikulapo, The Trade, Mami Wata, Obara’m, and Bashoru Gaa.

The nominations for the Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation are – Lost (Uganda), Azania Rises (South Africa), Jabari (Ghana) and Bashorum Gaa (Nigeria).

Pusha Pressa Phanda (South Africa), Anikulapo (Nigeria), The Kitera Chronicle (Uganda), Four Walls (South Africa), and Mami Wata (Nigeria) were nominated in the Award for Best Film in an African Language category.

