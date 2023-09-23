MOHBAD: Police warns bloggers, celebs against interfering with investigation with false narratives

Bloggers and celebrities have been warned by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, to avoid interfering with the investigation into the death of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Olumuyiwa Ajejobi, the force’s public relations officer, revealed this in a tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday.

He added that they shouldn’t utilise the passing of the late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba to garner support or stir up interest.

The Force PRO further stated that anyone seen making remarks about the deceased singer’s death would be called by the police to testify in the case.

The post read “I have warned the so-called bloggers and celebs to allow us to do our work. They should not use Mohbads’ death to cruise or mobilize followers. They need to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

“Anyone who makes comments (affirmatively) on the issue might be invited by the police or any security agency to corroborate or testify in the case. You’d better be careful and allow the law to take its course. The law is wide and complex and could, at the same time, be flexible. Be warned.”

The remains of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, have been deposited at the mortuary.

This happened after his body, which was exhumed on Thursday in the state’s Ikorodu region, underwent an autopsy.

