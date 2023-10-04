Mohbad: Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry for 21 days

The Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of the state on Wednesday remanded singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and socialite Balogun Eletu alias Sam Larry in police custody for 21 days to allow investigations into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).

The Lagos State police command had requested the court’s approval to detain the two men for 30 days in a bid to undertake a comprehensive investigation ito the 27-year-old singer’s death.

Police operatives arrested Naira Marley on Tuesday night in Lagos.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a post on his verified X platform, formerly Twitter.

He said Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun ruled that Naira Marley and Sam Larry should be remanded for just 21 days.

The duo are among the persons of interest in the ongoing investigation into the artiste’s September 12 mysterious death.

Mohbad fell out with Naira Marley and Sam Larry after he left Marlin Records owned by the dreadlock-wearing singer in October last year.

