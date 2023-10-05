Benue investigates collapsed Dunamis church building, to conduct integrity tests on other structures

The Benue State government, on Thursday, said it had commenced an investigation into the collapsed Dunamis Church building which claimed the life of a pastor in the Makurdi metropolis of the state.

The state government also declared its intention to conduct an integrity test on infrastructures standing on waterways across the state.

The State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Tiza Imojime, who briefed newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday following the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Sam Odeh, explained that the Council frowned at the collapsed Dunamis church building in North Bank vicinity in Makurdi, which claimed the life of Pastor Sunday Eziekiel Ahmed.

According to the commissioner, the meeting directed some relevant ministries to carry out an integrity test on the collapsed church building with the aim of ascertaining the cause of the collapse to enable the government make an informed decision.

Imojime also said that the council urged Benue youths to avail themselves to the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Creativity to be captured in its database for proper planning.

According to the Commissioner, apart from Makurdi metropolis, his ministry had begun an assessment of road infrastructures in the State in order to have first-hand information on their status, stressing that federal roads in the state have been assessed and efforts are on to meet relevant federal agencies to intervene.

