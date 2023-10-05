Security guard sentenced to triple life imprisonment for defiling employer’s children

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Thursday, sentenced a security guard, Happiness Sunday, to triple life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his employer’s children.

The Lagos State government arraigned the convict for defiling the victims aged 10 and eight years in the Magodo area of the state in 2020.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration by the government.

The state counsel, Mrs. Olufunke Adegoke, presented four witnesses and tendered three exhibits during the trial while the convict testified as the sole witness in his defence.

In her ruling, the judge sentenced Sunday to life imprisonment on each of the three counts.

Soladoye held that the prosecution proved the ingredients of defilement and sexual assault by penetration under Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

She said: “The defendant started assaulting the children, and the older child reported to his grandmother to caution him as he was touching the sister inappropriately.

“When the female child was asked, she informed the grandma that the defendant was also touching her brother inappropriately.

“The matter was reported to the CeCe Yara Foundation and subsequently to the police.

“The defendant denied touching the children but he is a liar.”

She described the convict as a bisexual, desperate, and wicked person.

“The defendant is a sexual terrorist who ravished children, a disloyal worker, egoistic and a terrible person whose sexual perversion is unacceptable.

“His actions are beastly and he should be locked away for life because his conduct is utterly disgraceful,” Justice Soladoye added.

